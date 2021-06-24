Southern Magnes Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore, up 808.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore in March 2021 up 808.93% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021 up 162.69% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2021 up 188% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2020.

Southern Magnes EPS has increased to Rs. 0.42 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.67 in March 2020.

Southern Magnes shares closed at 14.25 on June 22, 2021 (BSE)