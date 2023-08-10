Southern Magnes Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.38 crore, down 52.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.38 crore in June 2023 down 52.78% from Rs. 2.93 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2023 down 64.17% from Rs. 1.33 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2023 down 62.43% from Rs. 1.81 crore in June 2022.

Southern Magnes EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.58 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.42 in June 2022.

Southern Magnes shares closed at 98.13 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 48.57% returns over the last 6 months and 190.76% over the last 12 months.