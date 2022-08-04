Southern Magnes Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.93 crore, up 340.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.93 crore in June 2022 up 340.12% from Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.33 crore in June 2022 up 754.64% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.81 crore in June 2022 up 654.17% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2021.

Southern Magnes EPS has increased to Rs. 4.42 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.52 in June 2021.

Southern Magnes shares closed at 27.85 on August 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given 32.62% returns over the last 12 months.