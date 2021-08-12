Southern Magnes Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, down 9.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in June 2021 down 9.48% from Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021 down 1.08% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2021 up 26.32% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2020.

Southern Magnes EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.52 in June 2020.

Southern Magnes shares closed at 21.50 on August 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given 91.96% returns over the last 6 months and 29.28% over the last 12 months.