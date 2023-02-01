Southern Magnes Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.79 crore, up 99.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Southern Magnesium and Chemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 2.79 crore in December 2022 up 99.22% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2022 up 82.73% from Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.61 crore in December 2022 up 85.06% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2021.
Southern Magnes EPS has increased to Rs. 3.94 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.16 in December 2021.
|Southern Magnes shares closed at 66.60 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 162.72% returns over the last 6 months and 179.83% over the last 12 months.
|Southern Magnesium and Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.79
|1.06
|1.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.79
|1.06
|1.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.88
|0.28
|0.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.11
|0.10
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.19
|0.18
|0.17
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.24
|0.10
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.59
|0.38
|0.84
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.60
|0.40
|0.85
|Interest
|--
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.60
|0.40
|0.84
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.60
|0.40
|0.84
|Tax
|0.42
|0.10
|0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.18
|0.30
|0.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.18
|0.30
|0.65
|Equity Share Capital
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.94
|0.99
|2.16
|Diluted EPS
|3.94
|0.99
|2.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.94
|0.99
|2.16
|Diluted EPS
|3.94
|0.99
|2.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited