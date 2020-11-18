Southern Infosy Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.66 crore, up 1001.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.66 crore in September 2020 up 1001.86% from Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2020 up 107.89% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2020 up 150% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2019.

Southern Infosy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.07 in September 2019.

Southern Infosy shares closed at 5.93 on November 13, 2020 (BSE)