Southern Infosy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.60 crore, up 90.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Southern Infosys are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.60 crore in March 2023 up 90.66% from Rs. 2.42 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 924.62% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 125% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.
Southern Infosy shares closed at 15.00 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.84% returns over the last 6 months and -23.47% over the last 12 months.
|Southern Infosys
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.60
|1.29
|2.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.60
|1.29
|2.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.04
|5.06
|2.30
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.08
|-4.08
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.14
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.60
|0.15
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.27
|0.01
|-0.01
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.04
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.04
|0.02
|Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.04
|0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.04
|0.04
|0.02
|Tax
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.05
|0.04
|0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.05
|0.04
|0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|5.02
|5.02
|5.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|0.08
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|0.08
|0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|0.08
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|0.08
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited