Southern Infosy Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.73 crore, down 16.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.73 crore in March 2020 down 16.07% from Rs. 18.74 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020 up 151.9% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020 up 157.89% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2019.

Southern Infosy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.41 in March 2019.

Southern Infosy shares closed at 6.47 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given -27.38% returns over the last 12 months.