Southern Infosy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.29 crore, down 68.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Southern Infosys are:Net Sales at Rs 1.29 crore in December 2022 down 68.26% from Rs. 4.07 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 14.86% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 14.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.
Southern Infosy EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2021.
|Southern Infosy shares closed at 16.30 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.89% returns over the last 6 months and -18.09% over the last 12 months.
|Southern Infosys
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.29
|4.52
|4.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.29
|4.52
|4.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.06
|4.32
|3.67
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.08
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.14
|0.06
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.15
|0.09
|0.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.03
|-0.04
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.04
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|0.06
|0.05
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.04
|0.06
|0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.04
|0.06
|0.04
|Tax
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.04
|0.05
|0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.04
|0.05
|0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|5.02
|5.02
|5.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.08
|0.10
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|0.08
|0.10
|0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.08
|0.10
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|0.08
|0.10
|0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited