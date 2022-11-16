Southern Infosy Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.52 crore, up 60.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.52 crore in September 2022 up 60.58% from Rs. 2.81 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 252.14% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

Southern Infosy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2021.