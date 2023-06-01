Southern Infosy Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.60 crore, up 90.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.60 crore in March 2023 up 90.66% from Rs. 2.42 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 125% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

Southern Infosy shares closed at 15.00 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.79% returns over the last 6 months and -25.00% over the last 12 months.