    Southern Infosy Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.60 crore, up 90.66% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 07:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Southern Infosys are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.60 crore in March 2023 up 90.66% from Rs. 2.42 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 125% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

    Southern Infosy shares closed at 15.00 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.79% returns over the last 6 months and -25.00% over the last 12 months.

    Southern Infosys
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.601.292.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.601.292.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.045.062.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.08-4.08--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.130.140.05
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.600.150.05
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.270.01-0.01
    Other Income0.240.040.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.040.02
    Interest0.010.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.040.040.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.040.040.02
    Tax0.010.000.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.050.040.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.050.040.01
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.01-0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.050.05--
    Equity Share Capital5.025.025.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.110.100.01
    Diluted EPS-0.110.10--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.110.100.01
    Diluted EPS-0.110.10--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 07:44 pm