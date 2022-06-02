Southern Infosy Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.42 crore, down 57.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.42 crore in March 2022 down 57.73% from Rs. 5.71 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 up 300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Southern Infosy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2021.

Southern Infosy shares closed at 20.00 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.89% returns over the last 6 months and 12.99% over the last 12 months.