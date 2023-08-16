Southern Infosy Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.16 crore, up 1261.97% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 3.16 4.60 0.23 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 3.16 4.60 0.23 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 2.88 0.04 0.01 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 4.08 -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.10 0.13 0.06 Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.02 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.19 0.60 0.15 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 -0.27 -0.01 Other Income 0.04 0.24 0.05 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.01 -0.03 0.04 Interest -- 0.01 -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.01 -0.04 0.04 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.01 -0.04 0.04 Tax -0.01 0.01 0.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.02 -0.05 0.02 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.02 -0.05 0.02 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.02 0.00 0.01 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.03 -0.05 0.03 Equity Share Capital 5.02 5.02 5.02 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.07 -0.11 0.07 Diluted EPS 0.07 -0.11 0.07 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.07 -0.11 0.07 Diluted EPS 0.07 -0.11 0.07 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited