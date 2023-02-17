Southern Infosy Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.29 crore, down 68.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.29 crore in December 2022 down 68.26% from Rs. 4.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 19.76% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 14.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.