English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Southern Gas Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.90 crore, up 20.44% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Southern Gas are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.90 crore in March 2023 up 20.44% from Rs. 8.22 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2023 up 50.05% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2023 up 700% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

    Southern Gas
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.908.408.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.908.408.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.493.022.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.550.541.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.01-0.050.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.081.901.98
    Depreciation0.430.440.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.412.392.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.15-0.50
    Other Income0.090.200.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.050.35-0.32
    Interest0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.040.34-0.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.040.34-0.33
    Tax0.180.01-0.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.140.33-0.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.140.33-0.28
    Equity Share Capital0.230.230.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-38.59127.75-115.30
    Diluted EPS-38.59127.75-115.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-38.59127.75-115.30
    Diluted EPS-38.59127.75-115.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Southern Gas
    first published: May 29, 2023 10:44 am