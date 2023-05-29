Southern Gas Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.90 crore, up 20.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Southern Gas are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.90 crore in March 2023 up 20.44% from Rs. 8.22 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2023 up 50.05% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2023 up 700% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.
|Southern Gas
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.90
|8.40
|8.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.90
|8.40
|8.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.49
|3.02
|2.56
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.55
|0.54
|1.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.01
|-0.05
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.08
|1.90
|1.98
|Depreciation
|0.43
|0.44
|0.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.41
|2.39
|2.77
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.15
|-0.50
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.20
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.05
|0.35
|-0.32
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.04
|0.34
|-0.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.04
|0.34
|-0.33
|Tax
|0.18
|0.01
|-0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.14
|0.33
|-0.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.14
|0.33
|-0.28
|Equity Share Capital
|0.23
|0.23
|0.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-38.59
|127.75
|-115.30
|Diluted EPS
|-38.59
|127.75
|-115.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-38.59
|127.75
|-115.30
|Diluted EPS
|-38.59
|127.75
|-115.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited