Southern Gas Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.90 crore, up 20.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.90 crore in March 2023 up 20.44% from Rs. 8.22 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2023 up 50.05% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2023 up 700% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.