Southern Gas Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.91 crore, down 12.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Southern Gas are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.91 crore in March 2020 down 12.1% from Rs. 7.86 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2020 down 151.2% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2020 down 64.29% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2019.
|Southern Gas
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.91
|7.57
|6.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.97
|Total Income From Operations
|6.91
|7.57
|7.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.21
|2.42
|2.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.40
|0.52
|0.54
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.02
|0.04
|-0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.73
|1.67
|1.18
|Depreciation
|0.39
|0.42
|0.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.34
|2.42
|3.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.13
|0.08
|0.18
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.09
|0.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.18
|0.50
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.05
|0.16
|0.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.05
|0.16
|0.47
|Tax
|0.05
|0.00
|0.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.10
|0.16
|0.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.10
|0.16
|0.20
|Equity Share Capital
|0.23
|0.23
|0.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-74.45
|70.98
|-157.00
|Diluted EPS
|-74.45
|70.98
|-157.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-74.45
|70.98
|-157.00
|Diluted EPS
|-74.45
|70.98
|-157.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:55 am