Southern Gas Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.91 crore, down 12.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.91 crore in March 2020 down 12.1% from Rs. 7.86 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2020 down 151.2% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2020 down 64.29% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2019.