Southern Gas Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.59 crore, up 3.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.59 crore in June 2023 up 3.57% from Rs. 8.30 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2023 up 28.84% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2023 up 7.79% from Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2022.

Southern Gas EPS has decreased to Rs. 98.91 in June 2023 from Rs. 101.42 in June 2022.