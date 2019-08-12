Southern Gas Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 7.78 crore, up 6.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.78 crore in June 2019 up 6.79% from Rs. 7.28 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2019 down 29.86% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2019 up 28.33% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2018.

Southern Gas EPS has decreased to Rs. 89.83 in June 2019 from Rs. 244.57 in June 2018.