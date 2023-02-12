 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Southern Gas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.40 crore, down 17.11% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Southern Gas are:Net Sales at Rs 8.40 crore in December 2022 down 17.11% from Rs. 10.14 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2022 up 2.43% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2021.
Southern Gas EPS has decreased to Rs. 127.75 in December 2022 from Rs. 138.23 in December 2021. Southern Gas shares closed at 118.20 on January 27, 2023 (BSE)
Southern Gas
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations8.409.3310.14
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations8.409.3310.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials3.023.082.80
Purchase of Traded Goods0.541.072.51
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.050.00-0.09
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.901.881.93
Depreciation0.440.410.40
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.392.732.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.150.170.26
Other Income0.200.260.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.350.430.39
Interest0.010.010.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.340.420.39
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.340.420.39
Tax0.010.010.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.330.400.32
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.330.400.32
Equity Share Capital0.230.230.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS127.75154.74138.23
Diluted EPS127.75154.74138.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS127.75154.74138.23
Diluted EPS127.75154.74138.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 12, 2023