Southern Gas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.40 crore, down 17.11% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Southern Gas are:Net Sales at Rs 8.40 crore in December 2022 down 17.11% from Rs. 10.14 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2022 up 2.43% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2021.
Southern Gas EPS has decreased to Rs. 127.75 in December 2022 from Rs. 138.23 in December 2021.
|Southern Gas shares closed at 118.20 on January 27, 2023 (BSE)
|Southern Gas
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.40
|9.33
|10.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.40
|9.33
|10.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.02
|3.08
|2.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.54
|1.07
|2.51
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.05
|0.00
|-0.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.90
|1.88
|1.93
|Depreciation
|0.44
|0.41
|0.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.39
|2.73
|2.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.15
|0.17
|0.26
|Other Income
|0.20
|0.26
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.35
|0.43
|0.39
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.34
|0.42
|0.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.34
|0.42
|0.39
|Tax
|0.01
|0.01
|0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.33
|0.40
|0.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.33
|0.40
|0.32
|Equity Share Capital
|0.23
|0.23
|0.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|127.75
|154.74
|138.23
|Diluted EPS
|127.75
|154.74
|138.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|127.75
|154.74
|138.23
|Diluted EPS
|127.75
|154.74
|138.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited