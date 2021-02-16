Southern Gas Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.91 crore, up 17.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.91 crore in December 2020 up 17.71% from Rs. 7.57 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2020 up 260.82% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2020 up 113.33% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2019.

Southern Gas EPS has increased to Rs. 218.32 in December 2020 from Rs. 70.98 in December 2019.