    Southern BioTec Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.96 crore, up 602.95% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Southern Online Bio Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.96 crore in March 2023 up 602.95% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2023 down 6642.97% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.81 crore in March 2023 down 2362.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

    Southern BioTec shares closed at 0.93 on August 06, 2019 (BSE)

    Southern Online Bio Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.963.900.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.963.900.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.416.45--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.41-3.63--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.250.380.09
    Depreciation1.151.180.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.320.850.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.75-1.320.02
    Other Income0.800.030.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.96-1.290.05
    Interest0.340.24--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.30-1.530.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.30-1.530.05
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.30-1.530.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.30-1.530.05
    Equity Share Capital45.0045.0045.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.73-0.340.01
    Diluted EPS-0.73-0.340.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.73-0.340.01
    Diluted EPS-0.73-0.340.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Southern BioTec #Southern Online Bio Technologies
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 10:31 am