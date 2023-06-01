Southern BioTec Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.96 crore, up 602.95% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Southern Online Bio Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.96 crore in March 2023 up 602.95% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2023 down 6642.97% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.81 crore in March 2023 down 2362.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.
Southern BioTec shares closed at 0.93 on August 06, 2019 (BSE)
|Southern Online Bio Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.96
|3.90
|0.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.96
|3.90
|0.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.41
|6.45
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.41
|-3.63
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.25
|0.38
|0.09
|Depreciation
|1.15
|1.18
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.32
|0.85
|0.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.75
|-1.32
|0.02
|Other Income
|0.80
|0.03
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.96
|-1.29
|0.05
|Interest
|0.34
|0.24
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.30
|-1.53
|0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.30
|-1.53
|0.05
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.30
|-1.53
|0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.30
|-1.53
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|45.00
|45.00
|45.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.73
|-0.34
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.73
|-0.34
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.73
|-0.34
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.73
|-0.34
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited