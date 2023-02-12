Southern BioTec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.90 crore, up 517.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Southern Online Bio Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.90 crore in December 2022 up 517.78% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2022 down 4280.38% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 210% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.
Southern BioTec shares closed at 0.93 on August 06, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Southern Online Bio Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.90
|5.30
|0.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.90
|5.30
|0.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.45
|5.75
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.63
|-1.52
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.38
|0.27
|0.08
|Depreciation
|1.18
|0.42
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.85
|0.77
|0.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.32
|-0.39
|0.01
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.04
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.29
|-0.36
|0.04
|Interest
|0.24
|0.04
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.53
|-0.40
|0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.53
|-0.40
|0.04
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.53
|-0.40
|0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.53
|-0.40
|0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|45.00
|45.00
|45.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|-0.09
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|--
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|-0.09
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|--
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited