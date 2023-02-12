 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Southern BioTec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.90 crore, up 517.78% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Southern Online Bio Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.90 crore in December 2022 up 517.78% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2022 down 4280.38% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 210% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

Southern Online Bio Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.90 5.30 0.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.90 5.30 0.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.45 5.75 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.63 -1.52 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.38 0.27 0.08
Depreciation 1.18 0.42 0.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.85 0.77 0.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.32 -0.39 0.01
Other Income 0.03 0.04 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.29 -0.36 0.04
Interest 0.24 0.04 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.53 -0.40 0.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.53 -0.40 0.04
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.53 -0.40 0.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.53 -0.40 0.04
Equity Share Capital 45.00 45.00 45.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.34 -0.09 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.34 -- 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.34 -0.09 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.34 -- 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited