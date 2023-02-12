Southern BioTec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.90 crore, up 517.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.90 crore in December 2022 up 517.78% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2022 down 4280.38% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 210% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

Southern BioTec shares closed at 0.93 on August 06, 2019 (BSE)