    Southern BioTec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.90 crore, up 517.78% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Southern Online Bio Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.90 crore in December 2022 up 517.78% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2022 down 4280.38% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 210% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

    Southern Online Bio Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.905.300.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.905.300.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.455.75--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.63-1.52--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.380.270.08
    Depreciation1.180.420.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.850.770.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.32-0.390.01
    Other Income0.030.040.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.29-0.360.04
    Interest0.240.040.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.53-0.400.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.53-0.400.04
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.53-0.400.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.53-0.400.04
    Equity Share Capital45.0045.0045.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.34-0.090.01
    Diluted EPS-0.34--0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.34-0.090.01
    Diluted EPS-0.34--0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited