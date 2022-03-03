Southern BioTec Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore, up 37.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore in December 2021 up 37.72% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 up 662.5% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021 up 900% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

Southern BioTec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2020.

Southern BioTec shares closed at 0.93 on August 06, 2019 (BSE)