South West Pinn Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.85 crore, down 11.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.85 crore in September 2022 down 11.12% from Rs. 27.95 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.13 crore in September 2022 down 32.54% from Rs. 3.16 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.98 crore in September 2022 down 16.36% from Rs. 7.15 crore in September 2021.

South West Pinn EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.76 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.13 in September 2021.

South West Pinn shares closed at 133.00 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.06% returns over the last 6 months and -9.37% over the last 12 months.