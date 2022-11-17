English
    South West Pinn Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.85 crore, down 11.12% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for South West Pinnacle Exploration are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.85 crore in September 2022 down 11.12% from Rs. 27.95 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.13 crore in September 2022 down 32.54% from Rs. 3.16 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.98 crore in September 2022 down 16.36% from Rs. 7.15 crore in September 2021.

    South West Pinn EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.76 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.13 in September 2021.

    South West Pinn shares closed at 133.00 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.06% returns over the last 6 months and -9.37% over the last 12 months.

    South West Pinnacle Exploration
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.8525.8327.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.8525.8327.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.418.255.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.524.794.68
    Depreciation1.781.611.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.978.0611.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.173.124.55
    Other Income2.030.490.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.203.615.43
    Interest1.361.091.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.842.524.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.842.524.27
    Tax0.710.681.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.131.843.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.131.843.16
    Equity Share Capital27.9027.9027.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.760.661.13
    Diluted EPS0.760.661.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.760.661.13
    Diluted EPS0.760.661.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Tags: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results #South West Pinn #South West Pinnacle Exploration
    first published: Nov 17, 2022 10:44 am