South West Pinn Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 34.96 crore, up 2.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.96 crore in March 2021 up 2.17% from Rs. 34.22 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.67 crore in March 2021 up 94.84% from Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.80 crore in March 2021 up 22.97% from Rs. 5.53 crore in March 2020.

South West Pinn EPS has increased to Rs. 0.96 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.49 in March 2020.