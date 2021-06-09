South West Pinn Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 34.96 crore, up 2.17% Y-o-Y
June 09, 2021 / 08:34 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for South West Pinnacle Exploration are:
Net Sales at Rs 34.96 crore in March 2021 up 2.17% from Rs. 34.22 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.67 crore in March 2021 up 94.84% from Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.80 crore in March 2021 up 22.97% from Rs. 5.53 crore in March 2020.
South West Pinn EPS has increased to Rs. 0.96 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.49 in March 2020.
|South West Pinnacle Exploration
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|34.96
|28.23
|34.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|34.96
|28.23
|34.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.84
|4.37
|3.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.43
|4.26
|5.07
|Depreciation
|1.82
|1.84
|1.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.51
|12.29
|20.95
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.37
|5.48
|2.75
|Other Income
|1.62
|0.43
|0.81
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.98
|5.91
|3.55
|Interest
|1.38
|1.22
|1.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.60
|4.69
|2.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.60
|4.69
|2.20
|Tax
|0.93
|1.21
|0.82
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.67
|3.48
|1.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.67
|3.48
|1.37
|Equity Share Capital
|27.90
|27.90
|27.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.96
|1.25
|0.49
|Diluted EPS
|0.96
|1.25
|0.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.96
|1.25
|0.49
|Diluted EPS
|0.96
|1.25
|0.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited