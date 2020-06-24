South West Pinn Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 34.22 crore, up 11.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.22 crore in March 2020 up 11.35% from Rs. 30.73 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2020 down 72.88% from Rs. 5.06 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.53 crore in March 2020 down 30.53% from Rs. 7.96 crore in March 2019.

South West Pinn EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2019.

South West Pinn shares closed at 22.80 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 27.02% returns over the last 6 months and 5.80% over the last 12 months.