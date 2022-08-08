English
    South West Pinn Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.83 crore, up 8.01% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2022 / 10:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for South West Pinnacle Exploration are:

    Net Sales at Rs 25.83 crore in June 2022 up 8.01% from Rs. 23.92 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.84 crore in June 2022 up 19.69% from Rs. 1.54 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.22 crore in June 2022 up 7.85% from Rs. 4.84 crore in June 2021.

    South West Pinn EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.55 in June 2021.

    South West Pinn shares closed at 197.40 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.81% returns over the last 6 months and 121.05% over the last 12 months.

    South West Pinnacle Exploration
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations25.8335.1023.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations25.8335.1023.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.255.114.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.794.944.61
    Depreciation1.612.131.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.0615.6810.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.127.242.70
    Other Income0.490.280.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.617.523.16
    Interest1.091.381.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.526.142.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.526.142.03
    Tax0.681.730.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.844.401.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.844.401.54
    Equity Share Capital27.9027.9027.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.661.580.55
    Diluted EPS0.661.580.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.661.580.55
    Diluted EPS0.661.580.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2022 10:44 pm
