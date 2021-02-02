South West Pinn Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 28.23 crore, up 70.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.23 crore in December 2020 up 70.26% from Rs. 16.58 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.48 crore in December 2020 up 120.42% from Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.75 crore in December 2020 up 68.11% from Rs. 4.61 crore in December 2019.

South West Pinn EPS has increased to Rs. 1.25 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.57 in December 2019.

South West Pinn shares closed at 51.20 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 150.37% returns over the last 6 months and 220.00% over the last 12 months.