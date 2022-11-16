South West Pinn Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.85 crore, down 11.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for South West Pinnacle Exploration are:Net Sales at Rs 24.85 crore in September 2022 down 11.12% from Rs. 27.95 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.26 crore in September 2022 down 1.03% from Rs. 2.28 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.98 crore in September 2022 down 8.28% from Rs. 6.52 crore in September 2021.
South West Pinn EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.81 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.82 in September 2021.
|South West Pinn shares closed at 131.45 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.80% returns over the last 6 months and -11.24% over the last 12 months.
|South West Pinnacle Exploration
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24.85
|25.83
|27.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24.85
|25.83
|27.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.41
|8.25
|5.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.52
|4.79
|4.68
|Depreciation
|1.78
|1.61
|1.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.97
|8.06
|11.90
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.17
|3.12
|3.81
|Other Income
|2.03
|0.49
|0.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.20
|3.61
|4.69
|Interest
|1.36
|1.09
|1.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.84
|2.52
|3.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.84
|2.52
|3.48
|Tax
|0.67
|0.68
|1.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.16
|1.84
|2.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.16
|1.84
|2.36
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.09
|-0.11
|-0.08
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2.26
|1.73
|2.28
|Equity Share Capital
|27.90
|27.90
|27.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.81
|0.62
|0.82
|Diluted EPS
|0.81
|0.62
|0.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.78
|0.62
|0.82
|Diluted EPS
|0.81
|0.62
|0.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited