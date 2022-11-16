South West Pinn Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.85 crore, down 11.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.85 crore in September 2022 down 11.12% from Rs. 27.95 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.26 crore in September 2022 down 1.03% from Rs. 2.28 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.98 crore in September 2022 down 8.28% from Rs. 6.52 crore in September 2021.

South West Pinn EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.81 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.82 in September 2021.