South West Pinn Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 27.95 crore, up 10.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.95 crore in September 2021 up 10.67% from Rs. 25.26 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.28 crore in September 2021 down 38.29% from Rs. 3.70 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.52 crore in September 2021 down 14.32% from Rs. 7.61 crore in September 2020.

South West Pinn EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.82 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.32 in September 2020.

South West Pinn shares closed at 143.75 on November 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 279.29% returns over the last 6 months and 343.67% over the last 12 months.