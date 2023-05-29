English
    South West Pinn Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.30 crore, up 9.12% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for South West Pinnacle Exploration are:

    Net Sales at Rs 38.30 crore in March 2023 up 9.12% from Rs. 35.10 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2023 down 14.83% from Rs. 4.38 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.02 crore in March 2023 down 15.13% from Rs. 9.45 crore in March 2022.

    South West Pinn EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.34 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.57 in March 2022.

    South West Pinn shares closed at 133.30 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.71% returns over the last 6 months and -37.12% over the last 12 months.

    South West Pinnacle Exploration
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations38.3035.2835.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations38.3035.2835.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.7020.155.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.04----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.575.154.94
    Depreciation1.861.922.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.525.9515.88
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.612.117.05
    Other Income0.551.120.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.163.237.32
    Interest1.701.751.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.471.495.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.471.495.95
    Tax0.910.471.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.561.024.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.561.024.33
    Minority Interest0.00----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.180.230.05
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.731.254.38
    Equity Share Capital27.9027.9027.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.340.451.57
    Diluted EPS1.340.451.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.340.451.57
    Diluted EPS1.340.451.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

