South West Pinn Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.10 crore, up 0.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.10 crore in March 2022 up 0.71% from Rs. 34.85 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.38 crore in March 2022 up 100.14% from Rs. 2.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.45 crore in March 2022 up 39.59% from Rs. 6.77 crore in March 2021.

South West Pinn EPS has increased to Rs. 1.57 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.79 in March 2021.

South West Pinn shares closed at 205.90 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 45.00% returns over the last 6 months and 443.27% over the last 12 months.