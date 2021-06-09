South West Pinn Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 34.85 crore, up 2.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.85 crore in March 2021 up 2.57% from Rs. 33.98 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.19 crore in March 2021 up 916.24% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.77 crore in March 2021 up 55.28% from Rs. 4.36 crore in March 2020.

South West Pinn EPS has increased to Rs. 0.79 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2020.

South West Pinn shares closed at 38.00 on June 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given -2.94% returns over the last 6 months and 97.92% over the last 12 months.