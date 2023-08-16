South West Pinn Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.99 crore, down 11.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.99 crore in June 2023 down 11.03% from Rs. 25.83 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2023 down 78.89% from Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.97 crore in June 2023 down 23.95% from Rs. 5.22 crore in June 2022.

South West Pinn EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.62 in June 2022.

South West Pinn shares closed at 134.90 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.65% returns over the last 6 months and -30.48% over the last 12 months.