South West Pinn Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.28 crore, up 14.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.28 crore in December 2022 up 14.21% from Rs. 30.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2022 down 57.89% from Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.15 crore in December 2022 down 24.71% from Rs. 6.84 crore in December 2021.