South West Pinn Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.28 crore, up 14.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.28 crore in December 2022 up 14.21% from Rs. 30.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2022 down 57.89% from Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.15 crore in December 2022 down 24.71% from Rs. 6.84 crore in December 2021.

South West Pinn EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.07 in December 2021.

South West Pinn shares closed at 114.45 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -40.39% returns over the last 6 months and -50.00% over the last 12 months.