South West Pinn Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 30.89 crore, up 9.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.89 crore in December 2021 up 9.41% from Rs. 28.23 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2021 down 1.09% from Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.84 crore in December 2021 down 10.94% from Rs. 7.68 crore in December 2020.

South West Pinn EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.07 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.08 in December 2020.

South West Pinn shares closed at 190.15 on February 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 112.93% returns over the last 6 months and 256.09% over the last 12 months.