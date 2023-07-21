South Indian Bank slumps over 3% after Q1 results

South Indian Bank on July 20 reported a near doubling of its net profit to Rs 202.3 crore for the April-June FY24 quarter

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Shares of South Indian Bank slumped 3.72 percent to Rs 20.97 in morning trade on July 21 after the private sector lender’s Q1 numbers failed to cheer investors.

South Indian Bank on July 20 reported a near doubling of its net profit to Rs 202.3 crore for the April-June FY24 quarter, compared to Rs 115 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The lender's gross non-performing asset (GNPA) stood at 5.13 percent, marginally down from 5.14 percent recorded in the same quarter last year. The net NPA (NNPA) for the quarter stood at 1.85 percent, declining from 1.86 percent on a year-on-year basis.

Follow our live blog for all the market action

Murali Ramakrishnan, MD & CEO of the SIB said that the strategy adopted by the bank continues to enable the business performance. During the period, the bank could register growth in all the desired segments with focus on building quality assets across all verticals like corporate, SME, auto loan, credit card, personal loan and gold loan.

"In line with the strategic intent of the Bank viz, “Profitable growth through quality credit”, the bank could churn around 61 percent of its advances portfolio since October 2020 amounting to Rs 45,268 crore with a GNPA of only 0.16 percent," he added.

The retail deposit of SIB has grown by Rs 5,583 crore -- from Rs 86,460 crore to Rs 92,043 crore, showing an increase of 6 percent on Y-o-Y basis.

CASA (current account savings account) segment grew by 3 percent on Y-o-Y basis. Personal Loan book increased from Rs 1,005 crore to Rs 1,935 crore, showing an increase of 93 percent on Y-o-Y basis. G

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.