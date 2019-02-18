South India Pro Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.06 crore, up 13.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.06 crore in December 2018 up 13.06% from Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2018 down 65.08% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2018 down 0% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2017.

South India Pro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.96 in December 2017.

South India Pro shares closed at 39.50 on February 15, 2019 (BSE) and has given -14.59% returns over the last 6 months and -20.38% over the last 12 months.