Earnings

South Ind Bk Standalone September 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 527.15 crore, down 20.5% Y-o-Y

October 26, 2021 / 09:51 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for South Indian Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 527.15 crore in September 2021 down 20.5% from Rs. 663.11 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 187.06 crore in September 2021 down 387.39% from Rs. 65.09 crore in September 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 111.91 crore in September 2021 down 72.97% from Rs. 413.97 crore in September 2020.

South Ind Bk shares closed at 9.50 on October 25, 2021 (NSE)

South Indian Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills1,263.381,286.091,514.47
(b) Income on Investment256.49247.24324.18
(c) Int. on balances With RBI88.9860.663.73
(d) Others37.7439.4056.46
Other Income99.44453.08239.90
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended1,119.441,091.391,235.73
Employees Cost307.59287.41305.98
Other Expenses207.09195.55183.06
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies111.91512.12413.97
Provisions And Contingencies361.86497.97326.40
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-249.9514.1587.57
Tax-62.893.8422.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-187.0610.3165.09
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-187.0610.3165.09
Equity Share Capital209.27209.27180.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.890.050.36
Diluted EPS-0.890.050.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.890.050.36
Diluted EPS-0.890.050.36
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA3,879.604,677.123,182.16
ii) Net NPA2,178.492,854.641,655.39
i) % of Gross NPA6.658.024.87
ii) % of Net NPA3.855.052.59
Return on Assets %-0.730.040.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 26, 2021 09:33 am

