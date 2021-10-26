South Ind Bk Standalone September 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 527.15 crore, down 20.5% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 527.15 crore in September 2021 down 20.5% from Rs. 663.11 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 187.06 crore in September 2021 down 387.39% from Rs. 65.09 crore in September 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 111.91 crore in September 2021 down 72.97% from Rs. 413.97 crore in September 2020.

South Ind Bk shares closed at 9.50 on October 25, 2021 (NSE)