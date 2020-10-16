South Ind Bk Standalone September 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 663.11 crore, up 13.49% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 663.11 crore in September 2020 up 13.49% from Rs. 584.3 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.09 crore in September 2020 down 22.95% from Rs. 84.48 crore in September 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 413.97 crore in September 2020 up 0.61% from Rs. 411.45 crore in September 2019.

South Ind Bk EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.47 in September 2019.

South Ind Bk shares closed at 6.75 on October 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given 16.38% returns over the last 6 months and -32.16% over the last 12 months.