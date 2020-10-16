172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|south-ind-bk-standalone-september-2020-net-interest-income-nii-at-rs-663-11-crore-up-13-49-y-o-y-5970551.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2020 10:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

South Ind Bk Standalone September 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 663.11 crore, up 13.49% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for South Indian Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 663.11 crore in September 2020 up 13.49% from Rs. 584.3 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.09 crore in September 2020 down 22.95% from Rs. 84.48 crore in September 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 413.97 crore in September 2020 up 0.61% from Rs. 411.45 crore in September 2019.

South Ind Bk EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.47 in September 2019.

South Ind Bk shares closed at 6.75 on October 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given 16.38% returns over the last 6 months and -32.16% over the last 12 months.

South Indian Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills1,514.471,499.381,550.31
(b) Income on Investment324.18333.48353.06
(c) Int. on balances With RBI3.7313.399.18
(d) Others56.4640.6341.42
Other Income239.90284.98249.21
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended1,235.731,299.991,369.67
Employees Cost305.98280.30233.16
Other Expenses183.06187.89188.90
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies413.97403.68411.45
Provisions And Contingencies326.40293.08306.34
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax87.57110.60105.11
Tax22.4828.9520.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities65.0981.6584.48
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period65.0981.6584.48
Equity Share Capital180.97180.97180.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.360.450.47
Diluted EPS0.360.450.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.360.450.47
Diluted EPS0.360.450.47
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA3,182.163,245.443,145.20
ii) Net NPA1,655.391,992.862,193.15
i) % of Gross NPA4.874.934.92
ii) % of Net NPA2.593.093.48
Return on Assets %0.270.330.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 16, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results #South Ind Bk #South Indian Bank

