South Ind Bk Standalone September 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 584.30 crore, up 15.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for South Indian Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 584.30 crore in September 2019 up 15.37% from Rs. 506.47 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.48 crore in September 2019 up 20.46% from Rs. 70.13 crore in September 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 411.45 crore in September 2019 up 32.82% from Rs. 309.78 crore in September 2018.

South Ind Bk EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.39 in September 2018.

South Ind Bk shares closed at 12.55 on July 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -28.69% returns over the last 6 months and -14.04% over the last 12 months.