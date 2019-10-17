App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 08:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

South Ind Bk Standalone September 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 584.30 crore, up 15.37% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for South Indian Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 584.30 crore in September 2019 up 15.37% from Rs. 506.47 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.48 crore in September 2019 up 20.46% from Rs. 70.13 crore in September 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 411.45 crore in September 2019 up 32.82% from Rs. 309.78 crore in September 2018.

South Ind Bk EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.39 in September 2018.

South Ind Bk shares closed at 12.55 on July 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -28.69% returns over the last 6 months and -14.04% over the last 12 months.

South Indian Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'19Jun'19Sep'18
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills1,550.311,506.971,331.76
(b) Income on Investment353.06340.00319.35
(c) Int. on balances With RBI9.188.666.42
(d) Others41.4239.2238.98
Other Income249.21181.91157.89
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended1,369.671,359.191,190.04
Employees Cost233.16223.62196.25
Other Expenses188.90176.32158.33
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies411.45317.63309.78
Provisions And Contingencies306.34205.01204.68
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax105.11112.62105.10
Tax20.6339.3634.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities84.4873.2670.13
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period84.4873.2670.13
Equity Share Capital180.97180.97180.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.470.400.39
Diluted EPS0.470.400.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.470.400.39
Diluted EPS0.470.400.39
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA3,145.203,154.222,646.15
ii) Net NPA2,193.152,134.731,784.72
i) % of Gross NPA4.924.964.61
ii) % of Net NPA3.483.413.16
Return on Assets %0.350.310.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
 

First Published on Oct 17, 2019 05:04 pm

tags #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results #South Ind Bk #South Indian Bank

