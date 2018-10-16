App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2018 01:29 PM IST

South Ind Bk Standalone September 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 506.47 crore, up 0.65% Q-o-Q

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for South Indian Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 506.47 crore in September 2018 up 0.65% from Rs. 503.22 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.13 crore in September 2018 up 1523.38% from Rs. 4.32 crore in September 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 309.78 crore in September 2018 down 32.7% from Rs. 460.27 crore in September 2017.

South Ind Bk EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2017.

South Ind Bk shares closed at 12.60 on October 15, 2018 (NSE) and has given -49.90% returns over the last 6 months and -60.99% over the last 12 months.

South Indian Bank
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills 1,331.76 1,287.09 1,182.95
(b) Income on Investment 319.35 320.18 316.86
(c) Int. on balances With RBI 6.42 6.40 4.35
(d) Others 38.98 40.24 32.04
Other Income 157.89 145.90 280.47
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended 1,190.04 1,159.66 1,032.98
Employees Cost 196.25 211.07 168.05
Other Expenses 158.33 159.44 155.37
Depreciation -- -- --
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies 309.78 269.64 460.27
Provisions And Contingencies 204.68 231.53 453.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 105.10 38.11 6.59
Tax 34.97 15.07 2.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 70.13 23.04 4.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 70.13 23.04 4.32
Equity Share Capital 180.97 180.95 180.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt. -- -- --
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- --
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.39 0.13 0.02
Diluted EPS 0.39 0.13 0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.39 0.13 0.02
Diluted EPS 0.39 0.13 0.02
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA 2,646.15 2,552.18 1,766.32
ii) Net NPA 1,784.72 1,813.88 1,255.84
i) % of Gross NPA 4.61 4.54 3.57
ii) % of Net NPA 3.16 3.27 2.57
Return on Assets % 0.33 0.11 0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 16, 2018 01:23 pm

tags #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results #South Ind Bk #South Indian Bank

