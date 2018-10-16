South Ind Bk Standalone September 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 506.47 crore, up 0.65% Q-o-Q

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 506.47 crore in September 2018 up 0.65% from Rs. 503.22 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.13 crore in September 2018 up 1523.38% from Rs. 4.32 crore in September 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 309.78 crore in September 2018 down 32.7% from Rs. 460.27 crore in September 2017.

South Ind Bk EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2017.

South Ind Bk shares closed at 12.60 on October 15, 2018 (NSE) and has given -49.90% returns over the last 6 months and -60.99% over the last 12 months.