South Ind Bk Standalone March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 595.76 crore, up 19.3% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 595.76 crore in March 2020 up 19.3% from Rs. 499.36 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 143.69 crore in March 2020 down 303.79% from Rs. 70.51 crore in March 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 533.42 crore in March 2020 up 62.85% from Rs. 327.55 crore in March 2019.

South Ind Bk shares closed at 8.85 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -14.08% returns over the last 6 months and -32.95% over the last 12 months.