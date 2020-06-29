South Ind Bk Standalone March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 595.76 crore, up 19.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for South Indian Bank are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 595.76 crore in March 2020 up 19.3% from Rs. 499.36 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 143.69 crore in March 2020 down 303.79% from Rs. 70.51 crore in March 2019.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 533.42 crore in March 2020 up 62.85% from Rs. 327.55 crore in March 2019.
South Ind Bk shares closed at 8.85 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -14.08% returns over the last 6 months and -32.95% over the last 12 months.
|South Indian Bank
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|1,545.07
|1,556.82
|1,412.81
|(b) Income on Investment
|347.67
|350.33
|328.11
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|7.02
|15.11
|11.09
|(d) Others
|47.91
|45.05
|38.93
|Other Income
|394.21
|220.42
|235.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|1,351.91
|1,365.53
|1,291.58
|Employees Cost
|245.01
|239.56
|211.91
|Other Expenses
|211.54
|199.50
|195.55
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|533.42
|383.14
|327.55
|Provisions And Contingencies
|723.80
|260.94
|219.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-190.38
|122.20
|108.40
|Tax
|-46.69
|31.66
|37.89
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-143.69
|90.54
|70.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-143.69
|90.54
|70.51
|Equity Share Capital
|180.97
|180.97
|180.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|--
|--
|--
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.79
|0.50
|0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.79
|0.50
|0.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.79
|0.50
|0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.79
|0.50
|0.39
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|3,261.77
|3,243.69
|3,131.67
|ii) Net NPA
|2,150.78
|2,211.88
|2,163.62
|i) % of Gross NPA
|0.05
|4.96
|4.92
|ii) % of Net NPA
|0.03
|3.44
|3.45
|Return on Assets %
|-0.01
|0.37
|0.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 10:44 am