South Ind Bk Standalone June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 542.00 crore, down 7.65% Y-o-Y

July 22, 2021 / 06:25 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for South Indian Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 542.00 crore in June 2021 down 7.65% from Rs. 586.89 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.31 crore in June 2021 down 87.37% from Rs. 81.65 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 512.12 crore in June 2021 up 26.86% from Rs. 403.68 crore in June 2020.

South Ind Bk EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.45 in June 2020.

South Ind Bk shares closed at 12.00 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 28.34% returns over the last 6 months and 58.94% over the last 12 months.

South Indian Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills1,286.091,336.811,499.38
(b) Income on Investment247.24315.98333.48
(c) Int. on balances With RBI60.6615.4413.39
(d) Others39.4039.5440.63
Other Income453.08390.48284.98
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended1,091.391,147.251,299.99
Employees Cost287.41313.90280.30
Other Expenses195.55214.30187.89
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies512.12422.80403.68
Provisions And Contingencies497.97412.29293.08
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax14.1510.51110.60
Tax3.843.7228.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.316.7981.65
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.316.7981.65
Equity Share Capital209.27209.27180.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.050.040.45
Diluted EPS0.050.040.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.050.040.45
Diluted EPS0.050.040.45
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA4,677.124,143.243,245.44
ii) Net NPA2,854.642,734.521,992.86
i) % of Gross NPA8.026.974.93
ii) % of Net NPA5.054.713.09
Return on Assets %0.040.030.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results #South Ind Bk #South Indian Bank
first published: Jul 22, 2021 06:23 pm

