South Ind Bk Standalone June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 542.00 crore, down 7.65% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 542.00 crore in June 2021 down 7.65% from Rs. 586.89 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.31 crore in June 2021 down 87.37% from Rs. 81.65 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 512.12 crore in June 2021 up 26.86% from Rs. 403.68 crore in June 2020.

South Ind Bk EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.45 in June 2020.

South Ind Bk shares closed at 12.00 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 28.34% returns over the last 6 months and 58.94% over the last 12 months.