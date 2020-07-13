App
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2020 09:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

South Ind Bk Standalone June 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 586.89 crore, up 9.56% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for South Indian Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 586.89 crore in June 2020 up 9.56% from Rs. 535.66 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.65 crore in June 2020 up 11.45% from Rs. 73.26 crore in June 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 403.68 crore in June 2020 up 27.09% from Rs. 317.63 crore in June 2019.

South Ind Bk EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.40 in June 2019.

South Ind Bk shares closed at 8.00 on July 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given -22.33% returns over the last 6 months and -36.25% over the last 12 months.

South Indian Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills1,499.381,545.071,506.97
(b) Income on Investment333.48347.67340.00
(c) Int. on balances With RBI13.397.028.66
(d) Others40.6347.9139.22
Other Income284.98394.21181.91
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended1,299.991,351.911,359.19
Employees Cost280.30245.01223.62
Other Expenses187.89211.54176.32
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies403.68533.42317.63
Provisions And Contingencies293.08723.80205.01
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax110.60-190.38112.62
Tax28.95-46.6939.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities81.65-143.6973.26
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period81.65-143.6973.26
Equity Share Capital180.97180.97180.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.45-0.790.40
Diluted EPS0.45-0.790.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.45-0.790.40
Diluted EPS0.45-0.790.40
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA3,245.443,261.773,154.22
ii) Net NPA1,992.862,150.782,134.73
i) % of Gross NPA0.050.054.96
ii) % of Net NPA0.030.033.41
Return on Assets %---0.010.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 13, 2020 09:25 am

tags #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results #South Ind Bk #South Indian Bank

